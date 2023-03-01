MHT CET 2023: MAH-LLB 5 years Exam Registration begins

Mumbai: The application form for state common entrance test (CET) examination for 5 years LLB course is open for the general public for the academic year 2023-24.

Students can register themselves and fill out the form at this site. https://llb5cet2023.mahacet.org/StaticPages/HomePage

Eligibility for Appearing to MAH-LL. B 5 Yrs. Integrated Course CET- 2023

Educational Qualifications:

An applicant who have successfully completed Senior Secondary School course (+2) or equivalent course from the Institute in Maharashtra State.

The qualifications of 10th (SSC), 12th (HSC) (+2) may be obtained through any mode (distance /correspondence / open schooling method).

Age Criteria: At present, there is no upper age limit for admission to LL.B 5 Yrs.(Integrated) CET Examination for the Academic Year 2023-2024.

MAH-LL.B. 5 Yrs. CET-2023 Schedule:

MAH-LL.B. 5 YEAR CET-2023 shall be conducted on 02/04/2023 only in the on-line mode in multiple sessions, if required in selected centers in the State of Maharashtra and selected centers from other States.

Examination Fees for CET:

CET Fee For Open Category, EWS Candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates is Rs. 800.

CET Fee-For Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC and SBC] is Rs. 600.

Syllabus and Marking Scheme for MAH-LL.B. 5 Year CET 2023:

No. of Questions 150, Total Marks 150.

Legal Aptitude and legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, English, Mathematical Aptitude

There is No Negative Marking. The time allotted is 2 Hours.

For more details visit: https://admissions20.blob.core.windows.net/llb52023/dtefiles/files/38.pdf?did=2329