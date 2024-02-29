MAH MBA CET Admit Card Released For 2024 Exam, Dates Announced | Representative image

The online MAH MBA CET admit card has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The CBT version of the MAH MBA CET 2024 exam is slated for March 9, 10, and 11, 2024.

While the dates of the MAH MEd CET and MAH BEd-MEd CET 2024 are scheduled for March 2, the MPEd CET and MAH BEd CET are scheduled for March 3 and March 4, respectively. Additionally, the admit cards for the BEd CET, BPEd CET, MEd CET, BEd-MEd, and MPEd CET 2024 have been released.



For verification purposes, candidates must bring a printed copy of their MAH CET hall pass to the test location, along with a current picture ID.

How to download?

Candidates with proper MAH CET login information, such as a registered email address and password, can download the MAH MBA MMS CET hall ticket at cetcell.mahacet.org.

It is important to remember that applicants will not be permitted to enter the exam room without their admit card.

Visit mahacet.org, the official website.

Click the MBA/MMS admit card 2024 link on the homepage.

Enter the necessary login information and click "Submit."

On the screen, MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2024 will show up.

Examine and get the admission card.

Make a copy of it for your records in the future.

It is recommended that candidates who encounter issues downloading the MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2024 get in touch with the exam authorities right once in order to fix the problem. For verification purposes, candidates must have their MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2024 with them on exam day. In addition, it is recommended that candidates bring a valid form of identification on exam day in addition to their identity card.



It is anticipated that 1.40 lakh candidates will take the exam in question. Approximately 330 colleges, including JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, College of Engineering, Pune, MET Institute of Management, Mumbai, and others, accept scores from the MAH CET to grant admission to MBA programs.