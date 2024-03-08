MAH MBA CET 2024: Exam Starts Tomorrow; Guidelines, Details Here |

Tomorrow, on March 9, the Maharashtra State CET cell will begin the Common Entrance Test (CET 2024) for MBA/MMS 2024. The exam, which was initially planned for March 9 and 10, will now be spread over three days to accommodate the higher number of registrations.

The MAH MBA CET entrance exam for 2024 will take place in two sessions, one in the morning from 9 am to 11:30 am and the other in the evening from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates who have not received their admit cards can obtain them from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. In order to download the MAH MBA CET admit cards, applicants are required to provide their login details, such as the application number and password.

Read Also MAH MBA CET Admit Card Released For 2024 Exam, Dates Announced

Things to remember

Candidates are required to bring a printed copy of the MAH CET hall ticket and a valid photo ID proof for verification at the test center. The use of calculators, books, notebooks, written notes, cell phones (with or without a camera), or any other electronic devices is strictly prohibited.

Acceptable forms of photo ID include PAN card, Passport, Permanent Driving License, and Voter’s Card, among others. Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will not be accepted as valid ID proof. Candidates should also bring a ball-point pen.

Persons with Disabilities (PWD) are advised to contact the test center administrator at least 30 minutes prior to the examination.

MBA/MMS is conducted for Maharashtra state candidates, although students from the rest of India can also participate in the exam for admission to over 300 institutes in the state.