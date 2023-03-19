MAH MBA admit card out; click on mbacet2023.mahacet.org

Maharashtra CET 2023 exams will be conducted on March 25 and March 26, 2023. The revised exam date notification is available on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
Earlier MHT CET exam 2023 for MBA/MMS was scheduled to be held on March 18 and 19, 2023.
MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 will be conducted in the selected cities in Maharashtra & Outside Maharashtra State.
The venue for the online examination will be given on the Hall Ticket.
Direct link to download the admit card
MAH MBA 2023: Steps to download the admit card
Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
Log in with credentials to your account
The MAH MBA CET 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the same for future uses.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)