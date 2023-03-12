MAH LLB application date extended to March 14; click to know more

MAH LLB 5Yrs CET 2023 application form submission date extended. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the last date for the submission of the application form for MAH LLB 5Yrs CET 2023.

Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at llb5cet2023.mahacet.org.

Previously, the last date of the MAH LLB 5-year registration was March 11,2023, now the MAH LLB exam will be conducted on April 2,2023.

The notification sated that the first extension online registration and confirmation of application form on website is from 12/03/2023 to 14/03/2023.

Click here to download the notification.

The online application registration schedule and information brochure for this examination has been made available on the official website at mahacet.org of the State common Entrance Test Cell.

Application Fee:

For Open Category/EWS Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates- Rs. 800

For reserved categories, the application fee is ₹600.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website at llb5cet2023.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the Registration tab

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print out for future reference.