MAH LLB 5 Year CAP 2024: Round One Final Merit List DECLARED; Check Now! | MAH CET Cell

The final merit list for the MAH LLB 5-year Common Admission Process (CAP) 2024 first round has been made public by the state Common Entrance Test cell in Maharashtra. On the official website, llb5cap24.mahacet.org, candidates who registered for the counselling can view the category-wise merit lists.



The merit list for candidates from the Maharashtra State (MS), Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), ex-servicemen, and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) categories has been made public by the CET cell. Together with the explanations for rejections, a list of applicants who were not selected for inclusion in the final merit list has been made available.

How to download?

-Go to llb5cap24.mahacet.org, the CET counselling official website.

-Select the merit list link located in the notification section.

-There will be a PDF on the screen.

-Locate your roll number and save the document in PDF format for later use.



The college option form-filling period for the first and second rounds will start on July 22, and the round 1 seat allocation results will be announced on July 29, as per the counselling schedule.

MAH LLB 2024

The MH CET 5-year LLB result 2024 was released by the CET Cell Maharashtra on June 26. By logging in with their registered email address and password, candidates can check their LLB CET results at portal.mahacet.org. On June 25, 2024, the final answer key was made available.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell administered the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the five-year LLB programme on May 30.