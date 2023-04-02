 MAH LLB 3 year CET application date extended again at llb3cet2023.mahacet.org till April 4
MAH LLB 3 year CET application date extended again at llb3cet2023.mahacet.org till April 4

Candidates who wish to apply for MAH LLB 3 years can apply online through the official website at llb3cet2023.mahacet.org. The exam will be conducted on May 2 and 3,2023. The details of admission process can be found in the information brochure provided by the CET Cell.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Application form for CET examination for 3 years LLB course is re-open. | MAH CET Cell

The state common entrance test (CET) cell, Maharashtra has extended the MH CET 3-year LLB application date till April 4,2023.

Candidates who wish to aapply for MAH LLB 3 years can apply online through the official website at llb3cet2023.mahacet.org.

Exam date for MAH LLB 3 years

The exam will be conducted on May 2 and 3,2023. The details of admission process can be found in the information brochure provided by the CET Cell.

The syllabus of the exam can be found here.

The MH CET LLB registration deadline has now been extended a second time by the Maharashtra CET Cell.

Steps To Apply for MHT CET 2023:

  • Go to the official website at State CET at llb3cet2023.mahacet.org

  • Register and proceed with the application

  • Fill out the MAH CET 3year LLB application form

  • Submit and take the printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Notification here

