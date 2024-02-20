MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2024 Registration Deadline Tomorrow; Apply Now At cetcell.mahacet.org | Representational Pic

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will end the registration period for the MAH LLB 3-year CET 2024 tomorrow on the official MAHACET website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra CET cell said in a notice, "It is seen from the registration data that many candidates application forms are incomplete and also we have received request from Candidates and parents regarding extension of CET dates. Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates CET CELL has decided to give Second extension for online Registration for CET examination."

The MAH LLB 3-year CET 2024 will take place on March 12-13, 2024. The registration deadline was originally January 31, but it was pushed back to February 10. Now, the deadline has been further extended to February 21.

After the 21st, no additional time will be provided by the commission. Candidates are advised to take note of this.

The exam will be conducted online as a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will consist of a multiple-choice question paper. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes, with a total of 150 questions and a maximum of 150 marks.

The marking scheme awards 1 mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking. The exam will be available in both Marathi and English languages.

The MAH CET cell will offer official practice exams for MH CET Law 2024 to support candidates in their readiness. Aspirants can utilize the official MH CET Law practice exams to enhance their preparation.