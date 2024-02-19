Maharashtra State Extends MAH LLB 5-Year CET Registration Deadline

The MAH LLB 5-year CET registration deadline has been extended by one month by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Candidates and parents have asked for more time to register for the MAH-LL.B - 5 Years CET 2024, and the request has been granted by the CET Cell. The first extension for online registration and application form filling has been provided in response to the candidates' academic interests. By March 18, candidates who are qualified for the MAH LLB CET but have not yet finished the application form can register on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

It also stated that after March 18, there would be no more extensions granted for the registration procedure.

Exam Pattern



The MAH CET 2024 test for the five-year LLB will consist of five sections, each worth 150 total points. The exam is scheduled to last two hours, and both English and Marathi versions of the question paper will be provided. The official website will also hold the MAH 5-year LLB mock exam.



How to register?



Go to the official MAH CET 2024 website.

Select the portal for candidate registration.

Select Register and fill up the necessary information.

Complete the applications for the MAH five-year LLB.

Click the link for the final submission after completing the application procedure.

For admission to government, aided, and unaided colleges offering 5-year LLB courses in the state, the MAH 5-year LLB CET test 2024 will take place on May 3.