MAH CET Law 2024 Registration Opens For Three-Year LLB Program; Five-Year Program To Follow | Representational Pic

The registration process for MAH CET Law 2024 (three-year LLB) has commenced, as announced by the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra. Interested candidates can register on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org until February 29 for the three-year LLB program.

The registration window for the five-year program will open on January 18 and close on March 13. The MAH CET Law 2024 (three-year LLB) exam is scheduled for March 12 and 13, while the five-year program entrance test will take place on May 3.

Eligibility criteria for the three-year program mandate candidates to possess a graduation degree with a minimum of 45% marks. OBC category candidates require a minimum of 42% marks, and SC and ST category candidates must have at least 40% in their Class 12 examinations.

Candidates currently appearing in the Class 12 exam are also eligible. Aspiring candidates are advised to thoroughly review the official guidelines to ensure they meet the specified requirements before completing the registration.

Applicants for the MAH CET Law (three-year program) must pay an application fee of Rs 800, while candidates from reserved categories in Maharashtra will be subject to a reduced fee of Rs 400.

Read Also CBSE To Release CTET 2024 Exam City Info Slips And Admit Cards

To apply online, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official MAH CET website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the "New Registration" link.

Fill in the application form with details such as full name, father's name, mother's name, gender, date of birth, religion, region, mother tongue, annual family income, and nationality.

Provide permanent and correspondence address details, including home address, state, district, taluka, village, and pin code.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.