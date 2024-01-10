CBSE To Release CTET 2024 Exam City Info Slips And Admit Cards | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to unveil exam city information slips and admit cards for the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 January examination. Scheduled for January 21, 2024, the exam city information slips and admit cards will be accessible on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The CTET 2024 exam will be conducted in two shifts, with the first one from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are advised to download the admit card once released and carefully verify their personal details. In case of any discrepancies, they should promptly report it to the CBSE.

Passing grade

Upon release, the direct link to download the CTET admit card and exam city slip will be provided. It's crucial to note that scoring 60% or more in the TET exam is necessary to qualify. School managements, including government, local bodies, and aided/unaided institutions, may consider providing concessions to individuals from SC/ST, OBC, differently-abled categories, etc., in line with their reservation policies.

While CTET scores are considered in the recruitment process, qualifying the CTET alone does not guarantee employment, as it is just one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.