MAH CET 2024 3-Year LLB Registration Deadline Extended To February 21; Apply At cetcell.mahacet.org | Representational Pic

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has prolonged the registration cutoff for the CET 3-year LLB course. Those who are interested and have not yet applied can now finalize the application for the MAH 3-year LLB CET 2024 by accessing the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The deadline to apply for the 3-year LLB program through MAH CET 2024 has been extended to February 21. Previously, the application deadline for MAH-LLB - 3 Years CET-2024 was extended until February 10.

The MAH LLB CET charges a fee of Rs 1,000 for general category applicants and Rs 800 for reserved category candidates from Maharashtra. The entrance test for the 3-year LLB law course will take place on March 12 and March 13.

Read Also HSSC CET Group C Result 2024 Declared; Check Steps Here

Documents

Candidates are required to have the following documents ready before filling out the MH CET Law entrance exam 2024 application form:

Mark sheets and certificates of the qualifying exam

Identity proof

Passport size photograph

Image of the signature

Valid email ID

Contact number

Bank details for online fee payment

The MH CET Law 2024 admit card is set to be released a week prior to the exam. Applicants for MH CET Law 2024 who have completed the necessary fee payment can access the admit card via the official website. This document is essential for exam participation, featuring crucial information including name, roll number, application number, exam center details, address, and exam day guidelines.

The Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra, administers a state-level entrance exam for admission to more than 140 law colleges in the state. The exam covers both 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB programs, with the MH CET 5-year LLB exam set to take place on May 3, 2024.