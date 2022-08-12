MAH CET 2022 to release MBA/MMS admit card tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org

ANI File Photo

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will issue the MAH CET 2022 admit card online tomorrow, August 13. MAH CET admit card 2022 will be available for download at cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website. For downloading the MAH CET 2022 admit card, candidates will need their MAH CET MBA application number and date of birth.

Examinees for the Maharashtra CET 2022 must bring their MAH CET hall ticket 2022 along with a valid photo ID to the test centre on the exam day for verification.

MAH CET 2022 (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) for MBA/MMS will be held on August 23, 24, and 25. Every year, thousands of students take the MAH CET MBA entrance exam, which is a computer-based test. Last year, 1,32,190 people took the MAH MBA CET.

The MAH CET 2022 admit card can be downloaded from the Maharashtra CET official website.

Go to the MAH CET website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Next, click the 'MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022' link.

Next, click the 'Download Admit Card' button.

Enter your MAH CET 2022 application number and password, and then click the 'Login' button.

The MAH CET 2022 admit card for the MBA entrance exam will be displayed on the screen. Step 6: Download and print your MAH CET 2022 hall ticket.