Madya Pradesh professor gets rigorous imprisonment in recruitment scam

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 05:17 PM IST
File Photo
Bhopal: On Thursday, a Special CBI court in Bhopal sentenced Sheikh Adam Shafi, former Dean-cum-Professor of Regional Institute of Education, to five years rigorous imprisonment in a case involving irregularities in the recruitment of teachers by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

In addition, the accused was fined Rs 41,000 for committing the offence.

On September 3, 2014, the CBI filed a case against the then-Deputy Commissioner, Regional Office, NVS, Bhopal, and other unknown individuals on allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in various categories between 2012 and 2013.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused. During the trial, the then Dy.Commissioner, Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) died and charges against him were abated by the court.

As many as 32 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him.

