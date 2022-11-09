Shocking ragging video goes viral, MBBS students suspended at CMC Vellore

e-Paper Get App
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Chennai: The administrators of the renowned Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, suspended seven senior MBBS students after a ragging video went viral.

A first-year MBBS student had posted footage of him and his classmates being bullied by their seniors. The new students were forced to kneel in the mud outside the college hostel in the viral video, while water was sprayed on them from a fire hydrant.

A junior student told the media that the group of hostel-ites had been assaulted physically and sexually.

A doctor tweeted the first-year MBBS student's post, and after it got viral, the management took action against the senior students. Seven senior students were expelled from the college, and the administration has opened a new investigation into their misconduct.

