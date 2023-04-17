Madras HC: Kalakshetra foundation students file writ petition seeking safe learning zone

Students protesting in Kalakshetra Foundation | Twitter @TheBluePen25

Chennai: A group of seven students of Kalakshetra Foundation have approached the Madras high court filing a joint writ petition seeking safety policies and robust redressal mechanisms in the institute. The students also requested for reconstituting the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) with student and parent representatives.

The Live Law reported, The Petitioner said that the institution is not taking up any responsibility regarding the safety of the students and had also rejected the complaints saying that the time limit of three months under The Protection of Women against Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, (POSH) had expired.

The petitioners in their petition said that the institution has just bundled the complaints and is not suspending the accused professor.

The court directed the institute to restrain the suspended faculty from entering its premises, contacting the students or interfering with the administration of the institute.

It also restrained the college from taking any adverse action against the students, including the petitioners, who raised complaints and sat for Dharna against the institution.

The live law also reported, The court has called for the inquiry report of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women.

Further, the court also allowed the interim request of the petitioner students to keep their identity anonymous.

"I have decided to form a committee. For the interest of the students, we have to protect the foundation. The Foundation has a respectable name, and has had a long standing. Its name should be protected for all the girls studying there and for their well-being. We must ensure that the interest of all the students, studying in the institute/coming out of the institute, is protected," the high court said.