Tamil Nadu: Kalakshetra Foundation shuts down college amidst protest over sexual harassment

Students protesting in Kalakshetra Foundation | Twitter @TheBluePen25

Chennai: Amid a protest over alleged sexual harassment by a faculty members, the Kalakshetra Foundation, a prestigious institution functioning under the Union Ministry of Culture, on Thursday announced immediate closure of its Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts in Chennai till April 6.

It asked all inmates to vacate the hostel within two days and postponed examinations scheduled during the period.

Students allege inaction on part of institution

The institute was under the scanner after some students accused a faculty member Hari Padman of indulging in sexual harassment over a period of time. They accused the institution of not taking action against him. The National Commission of Women had closed a complaint recently but on Wednesday its chairperson Rekha Sharma made an unscheduled visit to the campus.

In a statement, the Kalakshetra Foundation said: “There have been some allegations which we are considering. Some of the students of the Foundation have been protesting in our campus. The Director and the Deputy director from administration have spoken to the students taking into consideration the sentiments and grievances of the students.”

It claimed the Foundation had sought explanation from the persons against whom some allegations have been made and on receipt of their explanation, the Chairman and the Governing Board will consider the appropriate action that has to be taken in accordance with its Rules and Regulations and in conformity with law.

“The Chairman and the Governing Board is fully appraised of protests and grievances and all steps will be taken to ensure that no person who is involved in any unsavoury activity in the Foundation will be spared,” the statement said.