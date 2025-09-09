Madhya Pradesh Universities To Introduce Indian Language Courses For Students

Madhya Pradesh Universities to Introduce Tamil, Telugu, Kannada Courses | Image: Canva

The Madhya Pradesh state government has made a significant move towards cultural integration and language bridging by introducing Indian language courses in its universities. From the current academic year, 17 universities of the state will start offering languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya.

The Higher Education Department indicated that the program is intended to equip students with new skills as well as national integration. Officials believe that if youth relocate for studies, employment, or business to other states, then getting familiar with the local language will ease their communication and adjustment.

Madhya Pradesh has been termed by Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar as the "heart of India" and added that now the state intends to be a centre of linguistic harmony. He added, “The government’s objective is that if the youth of the state goes to any state or region of the country, they can communicate with the residents there with ease and intimacy,” as reported by India Today.

India now has 12 national and 22 scheduled regional languages identified. The state government aims to add 12–15 of them in phases.

Authorities hope the move will inspire other states to follow and set an example of respecting diversity while preparing students for opportunities nationwide.