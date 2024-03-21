Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Postpones 2024 Forest Service And Preliminary Examinations Due To Lok Sabha Elections

Representational image

The State Forest Service Examination and the State Service Preliminary Examination for 2024 have been postponed by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). The impending nationwide Lok Sabha general elections have prompted the Commission to postpone both exams. The test will now be conducted by the Commission in line with the revised schedule mentioned in the announcement. According to a formal notice posted on the MPPSC website, these exams will now take place on June 23 rather than April 28.

On June 12, MPPSC will make the exam admit cards available.



All candidates who have successfully applied for these positions are eligible to download the postponement notification from the MPPSC's official website, which is located at https://mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Postponement Notice



It is mentioned that Madhya Pradesh would host the Lok Sabha general elections in several stages between April 19 and May 13, 2024.

Updated Schedule

Below is the updated timetable for the MPPSC PCS and Forest Services Examination 2024.:

MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam: June 26, 2024

MPPSC Forest Services Prelims Exam: June 26, 2024

Admit Card Release Date: June 12, 2024

The official MPPSC website, mppsc.mp.gov.in, will activate the link for the prelims admit card 2024. To see and download the MPPSC SSE and State Forest Service admit card 2024, candidates must log in with their registration number and birthdate.