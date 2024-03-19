 UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 Dates Revised Amid Clash With General Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 Dates Revised Amid Clash With General Elections

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 Dates Revised Amid Clash With General Elections

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 dates rescheduled due to clash with the General Elections. Find out the new exam date and more details here.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
ANI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have announced the rescheduling of the Civil Services Examinations (CSE) 2024, originally slated for May 26, 2024. The Prelims exam will now take place on June 16.

This decision stems from the clash with the Lok Sabha elections, as announced by the Election Commission on Saturday, scheduled for April – June 2024.

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 exam dates have been revised to avoid this conflict. According to an official notice, "Due to the impending General Election schedule, the Commission has opted to defer the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2024, which also functions as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024, from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024."

Read Also
Free Coaching Applications Open For UPSC Civil Services Test 2025 At Jamia Millia Islamia
article-image

This year, the commission has advertised a total of 1,056 vacancies for CSE and 150 for IFoS.

The UPSC CSE exam comprises three stages — prelims, mains, and the personality test. The preliminary exam, consisting of objective-type questions, was initially scheduled for May 26. Candidates who score above the cut-off marks will qualify to register for the UPSC IAS Main examination.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 Dates Revised Amid Clash With General Elections

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 Dates Revised Amid Clash With General Elections

ICSI Announces Revised Exam Dates For CS Professional & Executive Programs, June 2024

ICSI Announces Revised Exam Dates For CS Professional & Executive Programs, June 2024

APSC Prelims 2023 Answer Key Released, Check General Studies Paper 1 And 2 On apsc.nic.in

APSC Prelims 2023 Answer Key Released, Check General Studies Paper 1 And 2 On apsc.nic.in

IIT Delhi Launches Certificate Program On EVs And Charging Infrastructure

IIT Delhi Launches Certificate Program On EVs And Charging Infrastructure

AI Skills In India To Drive 54% Salary Hikes: AWS Report

AI Skills In India To Drive 54% Salary Hikes: AWS Report