Free Coaching Applications Open For UPSC Civil Services Test 2025 At Jamia Millia Islamia

File Photo

Applications for free coaching to help prepare for the UPSC Civil Services test in 2025 will soon be available through the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Center for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). The deadline for submitting the application is May 19, with the application window opening on March 18. The online method is the sole way to submit the forms. Candidates who are interested can register at jmicoe. in.

Eligibility Criteria

Applications for this program are open to women, members of scheduled castes and tribes, and members of minorities.

The UPSC CSE entrance exam (Union Public Service Commission Civil Service Examination) must be passed by interested candidates.

Exam locations

Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Malappuram are the ten locations where this exam will be held.

Screening Process And Exam Pattern

Both an entrance exam and an interview are part of the application selection process. On June 1, there will be a written exam.



There will be two sections to the UPSC CSE entrance exam: papers 1 and 2. General studies will be covered in Paper 1, and essay writing will be the focus of Paper 2. Paper 1 will only have objective-type questions and will be worth a hundred marks.

The second paper, however, is worth sixty marks. Only the top 900 students' essays will be examined, based on their performance on paper 1 (MCQ test marks).

The interview will take place online and has a total weightage of 40 marks. The written test will be offered in English, Hindi, and Urdu, with the option to write essays in any of these three languages.