Madhya Pradesh DElEd Declare 1st, 2nd Year Results 2024, Know How To Check; Direct Link

Representational Pic

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) for both first and second-year students. Candidates who took the MP board DElEd examination can view their results on the official website, mpbse.nic.in, as well as at mpresults.nic.in.

How to Check MP DElEd Results 2024

To access the 1st and 2nd-year results, candidates need their roll numbers. Here’s how to download the results:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Go to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s website: mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the DElEd Result Link

Find and click on the link for ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) - Ist Year Chance-I Examination Result July-2024’ or ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) - IInd Year Chance-I Examination Result July-2024,’ as applicable.

Step 3: Access the Result Page

Clicking the link will take you to the login page.

Step 4: Enter Your Roll Number

Input your eight-digit roll number in the designated field and click the submit button.

Step 5: View Your Result

Your MP DElEd result will appear on the screen. Review your marks carefully.

Step 6: Save Your Result

For future reference, download the result page.

For additional details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official board website.