 Madhya Pradesh DElEd Declare 1st, 2nd Year Results 2024, Know How To Check; Direct Link
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMadhya Pradesh DElEd Declare 1st, 2nd Year Results 2024, Know How To Check; Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh DElEd Declare 1st, 2nd Year Results 2024, Know How To Check; Direct Link

Candidates can check their results on the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in using their roll numbers. Detailed steps to access and download the results are available on the board's website.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) for both first and second-year students. Candidates who took the MP board DElEd examination can view their results on the official website, mpbse.nic.in, as well as at mpresults.nic.in.

How to Check MP DElEd Results 2024

To access the 1st and 2nd-year results, candidates need their roll numbers. Here’s how to download the results:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website
Go to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s website: mpresults.nic.in.

FPJ Shorts
'Prioritize Caste-Based Census & Address Reservation Issue,' Says Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole
'Prioritize Caste-Based Census & Address Reservation Issue,' Says Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole
Elections 2024: Will BJP’s New Social Engineering Strategy In Maharashtra Reap Haryana Like Results
Elections 2024: Will BJP’s New Social Engineering Strategy In Maharashtra Reap Haryana Like Results
Gone In 30 Seconds! Robber Disguised As Woman Loots 28 Kg Of Silver From Jeweller's Employee Waiting Outside Ahmedabad Showroom (VIDEO)
Gone In 30 Seconds! Robber Disguised As Woman Loots 28 Kg Of Silver From Jeweller's Employee Waiting Outside Ahmedabad Showroom (VIDEO)
'FINAL BOSS ENGAGED': The Rock Posts Cryptic Message For Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Ahead of SmackDown
'FINAL BOSS ENGAGED': The Rock Posts Cryptic Message For Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Ahead of SmackDown

Step 2: Locate the DElEd Result Link
Find and click on the link for ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) - Ist Year Chance-I Examination Result July-2024’ or ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) - IInd Year Chance-I Examination Result July-2024,’ as applicable.

Step 3: Access the Result Page
Clicking the link will take you to the login page.

Step 4: Enter Your Roll Number
Input your eight-digit roll number in the designated field and click the submit button.

Step 5: View Your Result
Your MP DElEd result will appear on the screen. Review your marks carefully.

Step 6: Save Your Result
For future reference, download the result page.

For additional details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official board website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh DElEd Declare 1st, 2nd Year Results 2024, Know How To Check; Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh DElEd Declare 1st, 2nd Year Results 2024, Know How To Check; Direct Link

IBPS PO 2024 Admit Card OUT; Know Important Details Here

IBPS PO 2024 Admit Card OUT; Know Important Details Here

Pune: Over 28 Students From DY Patil School Hospitalised After Eating Sandwiches For Breakfast...

Pune: Over 28 Students From DY Patil School Hospitalised After Eating Sandwiches For Breakfast...

IIT JAM 2025 Registration Window Extended Till October 18, Check Details Here

IIT JAM 2025 Registration Window Extended Till October 18, Check Details Here

'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam...

'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam...