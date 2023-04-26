Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal's medical student died by suicide in hostel

Medical student died by suicide | Representative Image

Bhopal: A recent case of suicide has come to light from the capital city of Madhya Pradesh where a medical student has allegedly died by suicide in the hostel premises of medical college here on tuesday.

According to the TOI report, the 22-year-old was the first year student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS). The deceased student allegedly died by hanging himself in the hostel room at a private medical college in Kolar locality.

The TOI report further says, he left a suicide note in which he stated that he was under tremendous stress due to which he took the extreme step. In the suicide note, he also apologised to his parents for taking such a harsh step of ending his life.

The deceased was the only child of his parents and he took the extreme step on the day of his parents’ wedding anniversary.

The investigation officer in the case, SI Manoj Rawat said that the deceased student hailed from Jabalpur and here(Bhopal) he was studying in BAMS first year at a private medical college in Kolar.

The SI further said that the deceased was residing in a hostel room with two Maharashtra-based roommates including Sumit Tayde and Tanmay Selke. His father Pravendra Singh Kurmi owns warehouses in Jabalpur.

The medical student was the only child of his parents and their wedding anniversary was on Tuesday, same day when he died by suicide.

SI Rawat informed that the deceased student roommates went to college on Tuesday around 9.30am while he stayed back in his hostel room alone.

Around 2pm when his roommates returned to the hostel, they found that the deceased has locked the room from inside and did not respond despite repeated knocks.

When his roommates peeped through the ventilator, they found that he was hanging from the ceiling fan with a loop made up of towel. They immediately informed the hostel warden about it.

Subsequently, the warden broke open the door and informed Kolar police. The cops reached the spot with the FSL team and recovered the suicide note left by the deceased.

The investigating officer said that the student belonged to an affluent family and his parents were shocked on getting that news.

His roommates and college officials told police that the deceased student often remained absent in class. He would often return to his hometown Jabalpur.

Recently many cases of suicide has been reported acroos the ccountry from various institutions like, IIT- Madars, IIT-Bombay, Jamia Millia Islamia etc.

AASRA helpline no. | File