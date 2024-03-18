Macquarie University Offers AUD 10,000 Scholarship For Indian And Sri Lankan Students |

Macquarie University in Sydney has recently launched a yearly scholarship worth AUD 10,000 for qualified students from India and Sri Lanka who will commence their studies from the academic year 2024-25 onwards. Interetsed candidates can apply at the official website at mq.edu.au.

According to the university's announcement, this scholarship will be given every year to cover the tuition fees of any degree program offered at the campus. To put it simply, a student who enrolls in a 4-year undergraduate degree can receive a deduction of up to AUD 40,000 from their total tuition fees throughout their studies.

Individuals can apply for this scholarship at any time during the year, and their applications will be reviewed automatically.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, the candidate must be an international student studying full-time on campus and working towards either an undergraduate or postgraduate degree. Additionally, they need to fulfill the specified minimum criteria.

You must be a citizen of either India or Sri Lanka. Additionally, you must have received a complete offer from Macquarie University and must accept the offer by the deadline stated in the offer letter and pay the required commencement fee.

Areas of study include Banking & Finance, Data Science, IT, Engineering, Business Analytics, Management, Medicine, Arts, and Media and Communications. Within Banking & Finance, the subcategories include Fintech, Environmental Finance, and Financial Management. The IT field encompasses IoT, AI, Information Systems, Networking, and Cyber Security. Engineering covers Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Renewable energy, Civil, Construction, and Software.