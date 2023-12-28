‘Machines Over Books And Ideas Over Words’ Spirit Of Invention Is Alive And Well At NMIMS

Special Arrangement

Mumbai: One probably does not associate schools in India as breeding grounds for innovation, but we found proof for it. These three inventions from NMIMS, Mumbai are worth knowing. It shows how young minds are bringing about a revolution in the conventional education system - by picking machines over books and ideas over words.

In an exclusive meeting with the Free Press Journal, students from Mumbai's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) showcased their projects ranging from an AI model for sign language to a model capable of identifying hand gestures to building a remote-controlled airplane with specific constraints.

Empowering individuals with disabilities through AI

Meet Preeyaj Safary, a 19-year-old BTech student has created an artificial intelligence (AI) model that translates sign language into text, revolutionizing communication for individuals with hearing and speech impairments.

Preeyaj’s technology utilizes the power of AI to bridge the communication gap, enabling seamless interaction with the larger society. Preeyaj collected a diverse range of sign language images from various sources, including online platforms and interactions with individuals associated with NGOs working in this sector.

Preeyaj Safary |

Reflecting on the motivation behind his work, Preeyaj said, “I was deeply moved by the challenges faced by individuals with hearing and speech impairments while interacting with the public. Witnessing the inclusive nature of society inspired me to explore the potential of technology in facilitating smooth communication. I began working on this project during the lockdown, driven by the belief that technology can bring about positive change.”

The AI model captures sign language gestures through a camera, and by comparing them to a comprehensive database of sign language images, it accurately translates the gestures into written text displayed on a connected screen. The model not only provides the words corresponding to the signs but also indicates the accuracy level of the translation, ensuring effective communication.

ML model that can identify hand gestures

Meet Sam Varghese, a student who has garnered National and International attention for his achievement in developing an advanced Machine Learning (ML) model capable of identifying hand gestures and enabling computer operation solely through these gestures.

Sam Varghese |

The project, initiated by Sam, aims to revolutionize human-computer interaction by harnessing the power of ML. Through the use of cutting-edge technologies, the ML model developed by the student can accurately detect and interpret hand gestures, providing a hands-free and intuitive computing experience.

The project gained widespread recognition after Sam shared details about it on LinkedIn. Professionals from various backgrounds commended the ML model for its potential to transform the way we interact with devices. At the core of the project is a program that activates the device’s camera and uses hand gestures as commands to control the computer.

When asked about his project, Sam stated, “I find it absolutely fascinating to witness the technology in action, especially considering the fact that I am the very first person who developed this ground-breaking innovation. It’s a truly great feeling to know that this cutting-edge technology has the potential to benefit a broader range of society, empowering them with its advantages.”

Team Victor Tango |

Scratch Building remote-controlled airplane

A group of four B Tech students have built a remote-controlled airplane with specific constraints on thrust-to-weight ratio and wingspan while maximizing payload capacity and minimizing the weight of the plane. The team, named Victor Tango, developed an airplane weighing 750g capable of carrying a payload of 40 golf balls weighing 45g and 43mm in diameter and dropping them within 45 seconds of taking off.

The group has secured first place at the National Aeromodelling Competition 2023 at the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kanchipuram. The competition, which was organised by IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and RVCE, in collaboration with Boeing, saw 83 teams from the South Zone compete in the first round.

The team consisted of four students: Amal Kakade as the captain, Om Panchal as the pilot, Siddharth Nair as the chief of design, and Nikhil Kapil as the chief of avionics. The team was mentored by Professor Mayur Marathe of the Mechanical Engineering Department at MPSTME, Mumbai.