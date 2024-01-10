Lucknow University Reschedules Exams On Ram Temple Inauguration Day | IANS

On January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Lucknow University has decided to reschedule its exams. A senior university official announced on Wednesday said that the exams scheduled for January 22 have been rescheduled and the new dates have been announced. According to the official, the updated exam schedule for a number of subjects, including biochemistry, software development, physics, chemistry, and commerce, has been posted on the university website.

The university has postponed the exams scheduled for January 22 after declaring a holiday in all state academic institutions after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a holiday in all academic institutions.

Official statement

On Tuesday, the state of Uttar Pradesh's government announced that all educational institutions would be closed on the day of the Ram temple's consecration ceremony. "Considering the significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham, the chief minister has declared a holiday in educational institutions on January 22," according to a press release.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state on January 22 due to the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in a post on social media site X.