Ayodhya Ram Mandir: UP Declares Holiday Schools, Colleges For Ceremony On Jan 22

RAM MANDIR AYODHYA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state on January 22 due to the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in a post on social media site X.

श्री अयोध्या धाम में श्री रामलला के नवीन विग्रह की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा संपूर्ण राष्ट्र के लिए 'राष्ट्रीय उत्सव' है। शताब्दियों की प्रतीक्षा के पश्चात यह शुभ बेला आई है। इस उपलक्ष्य में सभी सरकारी भवनों को दिव्य स्वरूप में सजाया जाए।



— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 9, 2024

Additionally, liquor shops will remain closed on the day, according to news agency ANI. The state government is making transportation arrangements for the devotees attending the ceremony, reserving taxi and tourist bus vehicles as needed.

Drivers are instructed to practice safe driving, adhere to traffic rules, behave well with tourists, and maintain cleanliness. The Transport Department has issued warnings against charging passengers more than the specified fare and instructed drivers to abstain from intoxication and tobacco.

The government is prioritizing convenience and safety for devotees during the program, with enforcement teams deployed to address road safety issues. Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized the importance of cleanliness and ordered a system similar to the one implemented during the Kumbh festival. He inspected various areas and stressed the need for regular cleaning and prevention of mismanagement in toilets.

