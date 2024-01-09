MP: 'BJP Has No Exclusive Rights On Ayodhya Ram Mandir...' Kamal Nath Reacts To Govt's Promotional Strategy (WATCH)

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to the central government's promotional tactics regarding the Ayodhya Ram Temple, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that the mandir belongs to all and the BJP does not hold any exclusive rights to it.

Addressing the audience in Chhindwara, Kamal Nath noted that the temple's construction aligns with Supreme Court orders, and being in power, the BJP bears the responsibility for its development. He emphasized that the BJP doesn't hold exclusive rights to the Ram Mandir as it is behaving.

Nath's colleague and Congress' Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh raised questions about the presence of political leaders instead of spiritual leaders at the Pran Pratishthan ceremony. He posted on social media, questioning whether Shankaracharyas or leaders from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and BJP were the true followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Kamal Nath, who visited Chhindwara after winning the assembly elections, emphasized that the Ram Mandir belongs to everyone, and everyone has a right to it. Regarding his visit to Ayodhya, he mentioned it might happen after January 22.

In another post, Digvijay Singh highlighted that former Prime Minister Narsimha Rao wanted to construct the Ram Mandir through the 'Ramalaya Nyas,' not the VHP. He questioned whether those claiming to follow Sanatan Dharma are guided by Shankaracharyas or affiliated with the VHP, RSS, and BJP.