Lucknow University Geology Students Shine In UPSC Geoscientist Exam 2023 | IANS Image

Lucknow, Jan 16: Breaking all previous records, nearly 17 students from the geology department of the Lucknow University have cleared the Union Public Service Commission’s Combined Geoscientist Examination-2023. Almost all the students qualified for the examination in their first or second attempt.

Three LU students clinched the 2nd, 4th and 7th ranks nationally. Prof Dhruv Sen Singh, head of LU’s geology department said: “LU’s geology department played a pivotal role in shaping the success stories of more than 17 candidates who qualified for the examination.

Over 35 students from the university have cleared the Combined Geo-Scientist Mains exam. Since the department’s inception in 1942, this is the maximum number of candidates who have cleared UPSC examination in a year. This is also the highest number in state universities and one of the highest in the country.

Abhinav Shukla bagged 2nd spot to qualify for the post of geoscientist in the Geological Survey of India, while Sudhanshu Bajpai clinched AIR 4, and Radha Awasthi secured AIR-7 for the post of hydrologist.

“I completed MSc from LU in 2021. In my first attempt, I could not even clear the preliminary examination. I learned from my mistakes and worked harder. It was just self-study and in-depth study of BSc and MSc syllabus which helped me score well,” said Shukla.

Shukla gave credit for his success to his father Sushil Kumar Shukla and mother Rekha Rani.

Sudhanshu, son of a farmer, who bagged 4th rank nationally for the post of hydrologist, said: “In my first attempt,I cleared the preliminary examination but could not clear the mains. It was just self-study and classroom teaching that helped me sail through. The credit for my success goes to my father Arvind Bajpai, mother Nisha Bajpai and brother Deepanshu Bajpai, who is in UP Police.”