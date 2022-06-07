e-Paper Get App

LSAT 2022 registration process ends tomorrow, check details here

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 09:07 PM IST
Tomorrow, June 8, is the last day to register for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). Candidates who have not yet applied for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) can do so at discoverlaw.in, Discover Law's official website.

Here's how to apply:

  1. Go to the official LSAT India website at discoverlaw.in.

  2. Select the, LSAT- Indian'

  3. Click the "Register for India" button.

  4. Upload a passport-sized photo in the format required.

  5. Submit your information and click on "Apply Now".

  6. Complete the application form by updating all of the essential information.

  7. Pay the LSAT India 2022 application fee.

  8. Submit your application.

The exam lasts 2 hours and 20 minutes and consists of multiple-choice questions. There will be no failing grades. Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning 1 and 2, and Reading Comprehension are the four sections of the LSAT. The time limit for each section is 35 minutes.

Maharashtra HSC 2022 result to be declared tomorrow, know where and how to check

Thane: BJP approaching disgruntled Shiv-Sainiks & NCP office bearers ahead of TMC elections

Mumbai: Over 1,000 NSS students begin clean-up drive celebrating 'Environment Week'

Eyeing on polls, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to visit Meghalaya, Tripura on June 16

Mask on! 81% rise in daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai cases almost double

