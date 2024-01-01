List Of Entrance Exams Whose Registrations Will Begin In January 2024: Key Dates And Details On NEET UG, BITSAT

NEET UG, BITSAT 2024: List of exams whose registrations will begin in January | Representative Image

Multiple national and state-level entrance exams for undergraduate engineering, medical, and pharmacy programs will open their application process in January 2024. JEE Main registration has concluded, with session 1 exams scheduled for January 24. Additionally, the application window for CUET PG commenced on December 26, 2023.

Below is a list of exams including their registration start and end dates, as well as the dates of the exams.

NEET UG

The NEET UG serves as the sole national medical entrance exam for gaining admission to medical school. The 2024 NEET UG is set to take place on May 5, and the application process will commence towards the end of January.

BITSAT

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) administers the BITSAT to choose candidates for its bachelor's programs. The BITSAT application process for the 2024 exams is expected to commence in January. Details regarding admissions for the academic year 2024-2025 will be updated by the first week of January 2024, as per an announcement on the BITSAT website.

CUET UG

The upcoming Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) will be conducted from May 15 to May 31, 2024, to select students for central universities nationwide. The application process for CUET UG is expected to commence in January 2024.

MHT CET

The MHT CET scores are utilized for admission to engineering and medical colleges in Maharashtra. The MHT CET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from April 16 to May 5, 2024.