LIC ADO mains 2023 admit card out at licindia.in; steps to download

LIC ADO mains 2023 admit card | Representative image

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023.

Candidates who filled the application form can download the admit cards for LIC Apprentice Development Officer posts main examination from the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

The LIC issued the admit card on April 15, 2023.

The admit card for main examination is available on the official website from April 15 to April 23, 2023.

Exam Date for LIC ADO 2023

The LIC Main 2023 has been rescheduled to April 23, 2023.

Earlier the main examination was scheduled for April 8.

The examination will be conducted across various exam centres in the country.

Direct link to download LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023

Steps to download LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023: