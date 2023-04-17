 Architecture exam: NATA 2023 admit card to be out tomorrow at nata.in
Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at nata.in once the admdit cards are released by the NATA. As per the official date-sheet released by Council of Architecture, the NATA Test 1 will be conducted on April 21, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Architecture exam: NATA 2023 admit card | Representative image

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 Admit Card for Test 1 will be released tomorrow, April 18, 2023. Candidates would be able to download their admit cards till April 21, 2023.

The NATA exam will be held in two sessions - morning and evening. The morning session will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM and the evening session will be held from 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM.

For each session, candidates would be given a total of 3 hours to attempt the exam. NATA Exam would consist of 125 questions and will be held for a total of 200 marks.

Steps to download NATA 2023 admit card

  • Visit the official site at nata.in

  • Click on the login link for Admit card for NATA 2023 test 1available on the home page.

  • Enter your login credentials

  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

