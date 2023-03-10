LIC AAO Prelims 2023 result out; check here

LIC will release LIC AAO Prelims result 2023 out | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) today on March 10, declared the results for phase 1 of Assistant Administrative Officers (LIC AAO) 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the LIC AAO scorecard 2023 from the official website at licindia.in.

A total of 7,754 candidates have qualified LIC AAO 2023 prelims phase 1 exam. The exam was conducted on February 17 and 20. Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the LIC AAO 2023 Mains exam.

As per the schedule announced earlier, the LIC AAO Mains 2023 exam will be held on March 18, 2023.

Steps to download scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download LIC AAO 2023 scorecard.

Visit the LIC official website above.

Click on ‘Careers’ in the bottom links section

Click on ‘Recruitment of Asst Engineers/ AA/ AAO (Specialist) - 2023’

Now click on the LIC AAO result PDF of the relevant post

List of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen

Click on the scorecard link.

Enter the credentials to download the LIC AAO scorecard 2023.

The notification sates, “No correspondence will be entertained from the candidates whose roll numbers do not appear in the above list,” it said. “Phase-II (Main Examination) will be held on 18.03.2023. Candidates are advised to visit LIC's website www.licindia.in/careers for further updates."