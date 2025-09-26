LIC AAO Exam 2025 Admit Cards Out At licindia.in; Here’s How To Download, Exam On October 3

LIC AAO Exam 2025: The admission card for the 2025 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) recruitment exam has been released by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). On the official LIC website, licindia.in, candidates who have enrolled for the test can now view and get their hall passes. Candidates must log in with their registration or roll number, password, and date of birth in order to download their admission card.

LIC AAO Exam 2025: Important dates

AAO Preliminary Exam Date: October 3, 2025

Admit Card Release Date: Expected on September 25 or 26, 2025 (7 days before exam)

LIC AAO Exam 2025: Steps to download admit card

To view their admittance card, candidates need do the following:

Step 1: Visit the official LIC website at licindia.in or the IBPS website at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Step 2: Go to the Careers or AAO/AE Recruitment section.

Step 3: Choose the "AAO 2025 Recruitment" link.

Step 4: Select the option to download the "AAO admit card 2025."

Step 5: Enter your registration number, password, and security code.

Step 6: Print and save a copy of the admit card for the test day.

LIC AAO Exam 2025: Exam pattern

Mode: Online, objective-type test

Sections: 3 (Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language)

Duration: 1 hour

Total Questions: 100

Maximum Marks: 70

Sectional timing applies

LIC AAO Exam 2025: Marking scheme

No negative marking

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks

Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 35 marks

English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks (qualifying only; not counted in ranking)

English section covers grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension

LIC AAO Exam 2025: Preliminary Exam Guidelines

- Cities in every state and union territory will host the preliminary exam.

- The test will be administered online and through a computer.

- Applicants must arrive at the testing location with both their admit card and a legitimate photo ID.

- It's crucial to arrive on time because latecomers might not be allowed.

For more pertinent details, candidates should visit the LIC's official website.