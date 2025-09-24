 Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationLearning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners

Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners

The walls have become like a canvas of knowledge, covering a wide range of subjects -- Marathi alphabets, English grammar and vocabulary, mathematical applications, the solar system, alongside maps of Maharashtra and India and parts of the human body, the shelter home's founder said on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners | File Pic (Representative Image)

Latur: In a bid to ignite a love for learning among underprivileged children, the walls of a shelter home in Maharashtra's Latur district have been transformed into vibrant storytellers.

The walls have become like a canvas of knowledge, covering a wide range of subjects -- Marathi alphabets, English grammar and vocabulary, mathematical applications, the solar system, alongside maps of Maharashtra and India and parts of the human body, the shelter home's founder said on Tuesday.

Read Also
U.S. Tightens Visa Rules: Limits Interview Waivers For International Students And Professionals
article-image

Various environmental themes, animals and birds have also been vividly illustrated at 'Majha Ghar', an ashram run by Manus Pratishthan at Budhoda-Wangjewadi in the district, he said.

Cultural knowledge, too, has been woven in, with musical instruments like tabla, harmonium, dholki, and veena painted on the walls to connect children with India's rich artistic heritage, said Sharad Zare, who runs the ashram with his wife.

FPJ Shorts
Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners
Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners
Karnataka CID Moves High Court To Remove Immunity Of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraju In Rowdy Sheeter Murder Case
Karnataka CID Moves High Court To Remove Immunity Of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraju In Rowdy Sheeter Murder Case
'Virat Ko Pata Tha Isse Kaise Garam Karna Hai': Ishant Sharma Recalls Getting Banned After Heated Clash In 2015 Sri Lanka Series
'Virat Ko Pata Tha Isse Kaise Garam Karna Hai': Ishant Sharma Recalls Getting Banned After Heated Clash In 2015 Sri Lanka Series
U.S. Tightens Visa Rules: Limits Interview Waivers For International Students And Professionals
U.S. Tightens Visa Rules: Limits Interview Waivers For International Students And Professionals

The walls have transformed into interactive guides, sparking curiosity and strengthening learning. Students now, without teachers, engage more deeply with their lessons, he claimed.

Read Also
“I Didn’t Want To Be A Doctor”: 19-Year-Old Maharashtra Student With 99.99 Percentile In NEET...
article-image

Last year, the children made decorative lanterns, herbal powders, and earthen lamps for Diwali. Their sales earned around Rs 2 lakh, which the students themselves invested into painting and decorating the 'Majha Ghar' walls, Zare said.

"What emerged is nothing short of magical - walls filled with learning resources, art, and knowledge that now speak to the children every day," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners

Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners

U.S. Tightens Visa Rules: Limits Interview Waivers For International Students And Professionals

U.S. Tightens Visa Rules: Limits Interview Waivers For International Students And Professionals

Uttar Pradesh: Class 11 Student Raped By Minor Relative In Ballia

Uttar Pradesh: Class 11 Student Raped By Minor Relative In Ballia

“I Didn’t Want To Be A Doctor”: 19-Year-Old Maharashtra Student With 99.99 Percentile In NEET...

“I Didn’t Want To Be A Doctor”: 19-Year-Old Maharashtra Student With 99.99 Percentile In NEET...

Panic On Board: 3 Children Sustain Injuries As School Bus Rams Into Roadside Wall In Kerala

Panic On Board: 3 Children Sustain Injuries As School Bus Rams Into Roadside Wall In Kerala