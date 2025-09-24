 “I Didn’t Want To Be A Doctor”: 19-Year-Old Maharashtra Student With 99.99 Percentile In NEET Dies By Suicide At Home Before College Admission
A 19-year-old student from Maharashtra, Anurag Anil Borkar, scored 99.99 percentile in NEET UG 2025 but died by suicide at his home before leaving for MBBS admission. He reportedly left a note stating he did not want to become a doctor, shocking his family and local community. The Navargaon Police are investigating the case.

Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
Maharashtra teen Anurag Anil Borkar, who scored 99.99 percentile in NEET, died by suicide at home before MBBS admission. | Representative Image

A 19-year-old student from Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, tragically ended his life just as he was preparing to leave for medical college admission. According to media reports, Anurag Anil Borkar, a resident of Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka, had scored 99.99 percentile in NEET UG 2025 and secured an All India Rank of 1475 in the OBC category.

According to police, Anurag was found hanging at his home on the day he was scheduled to travel to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, for MBBS admission. A suicide note recovered from the scene reportedly indicated that he did not wish to become a doctor, though officials have not publicly disclosed its full contents, as per the NDTV report.

Anurag lived with his family, who had been preparing him for his medical journey. The unexpected tragedy has shocked the local community. The case is being investigated by Navargaon Police.

NEET Aspirants’ Suicides Raise Alarm Across India

Months after a tragic case in Jammu and Kashmir, a NEET aspirant preparing for the exam in Kota, Rajasthan, ended her life. The student reportedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her room and had spoken to a relative before taking the extreme step.

In another incident, a NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh died by suicide in her room under the Kunhadi Police Station area, a day prior to her entrance exam on May 3.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

