 Learn & Win With QUIZZICLE - The Ultimate School Edition Quiz Competition! Commencing Feb 15th
Join QUIZZICLE, the ultimate SCHOOL edition quiz competition by The Free Press Journal. Test your wit, compete against peers, and win exciting prizes every Monday. Subscribe to The SCHOOL newspaper for daily updates and be part of this thrilling intellectual journey!

Yakita SomaniUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Get ready to embark on a thrilling intellectual journey as The Free Press Journal proudly announces its flagship competition, QUIZZICLE – the ultimate SCHOOL edition quiz that promises to challenge and reward the brightest young minds! The quiz competition is about to kick off on coming Thursday i.e., February 15th, so mark your calendars, set your reminders, and get ready for a weekly dose of mental stimulation.

What is QUIZZICLE?

QUIZZICLE is not just any ordinary quiz; it is an extraordinary opportunity for students to test their wit and compete against their peers. Packed with intriguing questions, QUIZZICLE is set to be the most entertaining quiz experience yet.

The SCHOOL Edition

It is a digital-only platform tailor-made for students. The SCHOOL edition presents the day’s news to enhance children’s understanding and create an environment where learning is fun and exciting.

This is your chance to be part of an exciting competition that celebrates the brilliance of young minds.

How Does It Work?

Every Thursday, be sure to check the quiz column of the SCHOOL newspaper and dive into the thought-provoking questions waiting for you in QUIZZICLE. Answer the questions via QR code.

Winners Announced Every Monday

Every Monday, The Free Press Journal will announce the winners of QUIZZICLE. The top 10 winners, selected based on correct answers and first-come, first-served basis, will get their name and picture featured in the newspaper.

Read The SCHOOL Newspaper Every Day and WIN

The key to success in QUIZZICLE lies in staying informed. Make it a habit to read The SCHOOL newspaper every day. Click on the link to subscribe to The Free Press Journal’s School Edition on WhatsApp at NO COST: https://whatsapp.freepressjournal.in/school.php

Are you ready to take on the challenge? QUIZZICLE awaits!

