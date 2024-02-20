Last Day To Apply For Uttarakhand Police And Fire Department Jobs At psc.uk.gov.in | Representative Image

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is about to finish the online registration for the Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer, and Platoon Commander, Male (PAC/IRB) Exam-2024 (Under The Home Department) today, February 20.

Prospective candidates who meet the requirements are encouraged to apply through the official website psc.uk.gov.in before the deadline.

The goal of this hiring drive is to fill a combined 222 open positions in a range of roles.

To qualify for these positions, applicants must be between 21 and 38 years old as of July 1, 2024. Those applying for SI and Gulnayak positions need a bachelor’s degree in any field from an accredited university, while candidates for the fire station second officer role must have a bachelor’s degree in a science-related field from a recognized university. Additionally, all applicants should hold a six-month certificate in a computer course, according to the official notification.

Official Notification

Read Also Indore: Job Fair For Disabled Begins Today

To apply for the positions of Sub Inspector and others, follow these steps:

Go to the official website psc.uk.gov.in

Navigate to the 'Recruitments' tab on the homepage

Locate and click on the application link for Sub Inspector and other relevant posts

Register on the portal and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and submit the form

Make sure to take a printout of the submitted application for future reference