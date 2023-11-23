Last Day to Apply For Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2023; Apply Now

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) | Representational Image

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 registration procedure is being conducted online by Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune and November 23 is the deadline for applying to the exam. Candidates who are interested may fill out the SNAP 2023 application at snaptest.org, the official website.

The SNAP 2023 exam, will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, is scheduled for December 10, Sunday, December 17, Sunday, and December 22, Friday. On January 10, SIU will announce the results of SNAP 2023.

After the registration, SIU will make the SNAP 2023 admission cards available online on snaptest.org in slots. On December 4, the SNAP slot 1 admit card will be made available. On December 9, the admit cards for slots 2 and 3 will be distributed.

How to register:

Visit the official website at snaptest.org.

On the homepage, you will see an "Apply Now" Banner

On clicking it, you will be redirected to the registration page

On the registration page, register yourself and save your login credentials.

Log in to the website using your credentials generated during the registration process.

Fill the application form with the necessary documents.

After paying the application fees and submit the form.

Once submitted, download and take a printout of the form.