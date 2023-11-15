Symbiosis International University PhD 2023: Admission Registration Under way At scri.siu.edu.in

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) | Representational Image

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is conducting the PhD admissions 2023 second round for various programmes being offered by its Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Noida campuses. Candidates can apply for the SIU PhD Entrance Test (PET) 2023 through the official website, scri.siu.edu.in, till November 23.

Important Dates

The SIU will hold Symbiosis PET 2023 on December 16. The result of the entrance exam will be announced on December 23. Selected candidates will have to appear for the personal interaction round, which will be held between January 8 to 13, 2024.

The first merit list of Symbiosis PET 2023 second round will be released on January 30. Selected candidates will have to pay the programme fee through online mode by February 6. The SIU PhD admission 2023 second round will end on February 16.

Eligiblity

Candidates applying for the SIU PET 2023 should have secured 55% marks in the master’s degree. Students with CA/CS with 55 % marks in postgraduate diploma fron Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), XLRI Jamshedpur. Those who are holding PG diplomas from other institutions have to submit equivalence as given by statutory bodies like AICTE, UGC and BCI can also apply for the test.

Read Also Symbiosis International University To Close SNAP 2023 Registration On November 23

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)