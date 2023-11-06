Symbiosis International University To Close SNAP 2023 Registration On November 23

Representative Image

Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune is conducting the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 registration process in online mode. The last date to apply for the SNAP 2023 exam is November 23. Interested candidates can fill the SNAP 2023 application form on the official website at snaptest.org.

SIU will release SNAP 2023 admit cards in a slot-wise manner online on snaptest.org. The SNAP slot 1 admit card will be available on December 4, while slot 2 and slot 3 admit cards will be issued on December 9.

Once released, candidates can download the SNAP 2023 admit card from the official website using their registration ID and password generated during the registration.

The SNAP 2023 exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on December 10, (Sunday), December 17, (Sunday), and December 22, (Friday). SIU will declare the SNAP 2023 result on January 10.

The SNAP 2023 exam includes three sections: General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency. There are a total of 60 questions, each carrying 1 mark. The exam duration is 60 minutes.

Steps to fill SNAP 2023 application form

Go to the official website at snaptest.org.

On the homepage, you will see “Apply Now”. You must click on it.

You will be redirected to the registration page, register yourself and save your login credentials.

Log in to the website using your credentials generated during the registration process.

Fill the SNAP 2023 application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Once submitted, download and take a printout of the form.

