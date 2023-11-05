Registration Deadline Extended For Kerala NMMS Exam Till November 8

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test with 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs), 10 from general aptitude and 55 from the subject paper | Representative Image

The last date to submit the registration form for the application for the Kerala National Means-cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) test has official been extended to November 8, 2023. The eligible students of class 8, who wish to appear for the NMMS exam for academic year 2023–24 can now register till 5 PM on the last day and according to the new deadline.

The candidates can find the registration forms on the official website - nmmse.kerala.gov.in. This exam is only eligible for the students whos' parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000/- per annum. It is also mandatory for the candidates to be studying in as a regular student in a government or aided school under the Government of Kerala. The students who are studying in residential schools or other adopted schools under the state government are ineligible and cannot appear for the NMMS exam.

It is also important to note that the candidates must have passed Grade 7 during the year 2022-2023 with a minimum of 55% score. The minimum score compulsory for the SC/ST candidates should be 50% in the previous semester. According to the exam pattern, the exams will be conducted in two parts i.e. Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

For the MAT section, the candidates will have to appear for 90 multiple-choice questions that test mental ability. The questions will cover various aspects like categorization, pattern recognition, finding similarity, number sequences and finding hidden shapes.

For the SAT section, the candidates will require to attempt questions based on social science, basic science and basic mathematics.

