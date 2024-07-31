Mumbai University EXTENDS Deadline For MMS, MCA Distance Learning Entrance Exams!

Application Page | MU

Mumbai: The online application window for the entrance exams of Mumbai University's Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) programs has been extended until August 7, 2024.

This is the last chance for candidates interested in appearing for the exam to register themselves for it. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the entrance exam without successful registration.

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) is accepting online applications on Mumbai University's portal at mumidol.digitaluniversity.ac. Candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹500 in order to complete the registration process, along with uploading required documents.

The Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) entrance exams are scheduled to take place online on August 11, 2024.

Key details for prospective applicants

Application Dates: Applications are open from 17th July 2024 and will close on 31st July 2024.

Entrance Exam Fee: Rs. 500/- per application.

Entrance Test Date: 11th August 2024.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MU.

Step 2: Find the link to the application.

Step 3: Create an account for yourself

Step 4: Now, complete the application form with the necessary information.

Step 5: The next action is to upload the required files.

Step 6: Pay your application fees.

Step 7: Send the application

Step 8: Download and save the application so you may use it later.

There are 720 places available in the MMS program and 2000 seats in the MCA program. These programs have been authorized by AICTE and UGC via the CDOE as of the 2021–2022 academic year. MCA is a two-year degree that specializes on computer applications, whereas MMS is similar to an MBA program in that it concentrates on HR, Finance, and Marketing. For detailed information about eligibility criteria, fees, and other details regarding the entrance exams, visit the University of Mumbai's CDOE website at mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning.