Last Day To Apply For 5582 Community Health Officer Positions In Uttar Pradesh At upnrhm.gov.in. | Representative Image

Today is the last day to apply for 5582 contract positions for the Community Health Officer (CHO) role under the National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates are urged to submit their applications before the 11:59 PM deadline.

To apply, interested individuals can visit the official website of NHM UP at upnrhm.gov.in.

The recruitment campaign is targeting the filling of 5582 temporary positions for Community Health Officers (CHO) within the UP National Health Mission.

Beginning on January 29, the process of applying for the recruitment of CHO is a component of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme launched by the Uttar Pradesh Government.

The NHM UP plans to upgrade sub-health centers to Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) with this recruitment effort. These centers will focus on improving public health programs and providing extensive primary healthcare services, such as disease prevention and health promotion.

Eligibility Requirements

Candidates must be between 21 and 40 years old as of February 7, 2024. There are relaxations in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

Candidates who have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with an integrated Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) or Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) with integrated CCHN from a recognized Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council Institute or University from the academic year 2020 onwards are eligible to apply. The official notification can be found here.

Application Process for UP NHM 2024

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in

Click on ‘Opportunities’ on the homepage Under ‘Career’

click on the Application link for Recruitment of Community Health Officer (CHO)

Register on the candidate portal and proceed to fill out the form, upload documents, and submit the completed form

Download and print a copy for future reference