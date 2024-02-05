Top 10 Jobs of 2024: Salary, Remote Work & Growth Trends Revealed

Representative Image

The latest report from job search website Indeed has revealed the most sought-after positions for 2024, including jobs like loan officer and mental-health technician. These roles were selected based on a minimum salary of $75,000 (₹62 lakh) and the requirement that at least 10% of job listings mentioned the potential for remote or hybrid work.

According to a 2023 Bankrate survey of 2,000 employed people in the US, there remains a significant desire for flexible work arrangements. 64% expressed a preference for working full-time remotely rather than being fully present in the workplace.

Amidst the efforts of big corporations to have their employees return to the workplace, the competition for high-paying and flexible jobs is growing more intense. According to a report from Ladders in January, the number of hybrid jobs with salaries of $100,000 (Rs. 82 lakh) or more dropped by 69% by the end of 2023. On the other hand, the availability of high-paying, in-person positions experienced a notable increase of 93%.

The roster of well-paid jobs emphasized healthcare positions, including roles like medical director and psychiatrist. Mental health professions, such as mental health therapist and psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner, were also widespread.

A prominent role on the list was that of a loan officer, offering an average salary of almost $200,000 (Rs. 1 crore), with 75% of job postings suggesting the potential for remote or hybrid work. Importantly, this position does not require a bachelor's degree.

Here's a list of the top 10 jobs for 2024:

Mental-health technician: Average annual salary - $77,448 (Rs. 64 lakh), percentage of remote and hybrid roles - 18%

Loan officer: Average annual salary - $192,339 (Rs. 1 crore 59 lakh), percentage of remote and hybrid roles - 75%

Mental-health therapist: Average annual salary - $76,140 (Rs. 63 lakh), percentage of remote and hybrid roles - 41%

Electrical engineer: Average annual salary - $102,590 (Rs. 85 lakh), percentage of remote and hybrid roles - 19%

Construction project manager: Average annual salary - $103,431 (Rs. 86 lakh approx.), percentage of roles containing remote and hybrid phrases - 10%

Mechanical engineer: Average annual salary - $96,091 (Rs. 79 lakh), percentage of roles containing remote and hybrid phrases - 16%

Psychiatrist: Average annual salary- $258,440 (Rs. 2 lakh), percentage of roles containing remote and hybrid phrases - 15%

Human-resources manager: Average annual salary- $79,174 (Rs. 65 lakh), percentage of roles containing remote and hybrid phrases- 13%

Senior accountant: Average annual salary - $82,811(Rs. 68 lakh), percentage of roles containing remote and hybrid phrases- 24%

Data engineer: Average annual salary- $130,135 (Rs. 1 crore), percentage of roles containing remote and hybrid phrases - 41%