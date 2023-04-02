Last date to apply for UPPSC PCS exam 2023 application fee tomorrow; Apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS exam 2023 application to end tomorrow | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) application fee submission process will close tomorrow for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023.

Candidates can submit the application fee for UPPSC PCS 2023 exam till April 3,2023.

However, candidates can submit the application form till April 6,2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Age criteria for UPPSC exam 2023

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not older than 40 as of July 1, 2023.

Vacancies

The combined state/upper subordinate services examination will fill about 173 positions.

Direct link to apply for the UPPSC exam 2023

Steps to apply for UPPSC PCS exam 2023

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Notification tab

Then, click on the apply online

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the form and take a print for future reference.