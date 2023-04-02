Last date to apply for UPPSC PCS exam 2023 application fee tomorrow; Apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) application fee submission process will close tomorrow for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023.
Candidates can submit the application fee for UPPSC PCS 2023 exam till April 3,2023.
However, candidates can submit the application form till April 6,2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Age criteria for UPPSC exam 2023
Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not older than 40 as of July 1, 2023.
Vacancies
The combined state/upper subordinate services examination will fill about 173 positions.
Direct link to apply for the UPPSC exam 2023
Steps to apply for UPPSC PCS exam 2023
Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Notification tab
Then, click on the apply online
Register and proceed with the application
Submit the form and take a print for future reference.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)