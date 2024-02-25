Last Chance To Apply For NIFT Patna Group C Positions, Deadline March 27

Representative Image

The deadline for applying to various Group C positions at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Patna was February 27. However, interested candidates can still apply through the official website www.nift.ac.in until the deadline on Monday, March 27.

The hiring campaign started by NIFT Patna is looking to fill 30 Administrative/Technical positions. Individuals interested in these roles must submit a ₹590 application fee through a Demand Draft made payable to NIFT in Patna.

To qualify for the NIFT Patna recruitment in 2024, applicants must obtain the application form from the official website.

The process of choosing candidates for these positions will involve a written test and an evaluation of skills and competencies, with selection based solely on merit. A merit list will be generated based on performance in the written and skill assessments.

The filled-out forms, arranged as specified, must be submitted to The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology, NIFT Campus, Mithapur Farms, Patna - 800001, Bihar. The form must clearly state the position being applied for.

Candidates must submit self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials to verify their age, educational qualifications, caste, and experience along with their application.

Please include a Demand Draft payable to NIFT and Patna with the application form. It's important not to staple or attach the demand draft; instead, it should be fastened or secured to the top of the application form.