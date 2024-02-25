Kindergarten Student Files PIL To Shut Liquor Store Near School In Uttar Pradesh

IANS Image

A young student attending kindergarten in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, specifically from Azad Nagar, Kanpur, has taken a brave step by submitting a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The purpose of this PIL is to advocate for the closure of a liquor store situated in close proximity to his school premises. The student, enrolled in a private school, has expressed concerns regarding the adverse effects caused by the presence of the liquor shop, according to reports from IANS.

According to reports from the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), the student contends that the existence of the liquor store has led to disturbances and unruly behavior by individuals consuming alcohol, which poses a threat to the safety and well-being of the students and staff.

In response to this PIL, the court has taken cognizance of the matter and has directed the legal representative of the state government to seek an explanation from the relevant authorities regarding the decision to renew the liquor shop's license, especially considering its proximity to a school.

This move highlights the judiciary's commitment to addressing issues that affect the safety and welfare of the community, particularly children attending educational institutions.

A panel of esteemed judges, comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra, has further instructed that the PIL be listed for the upcoming hearing scheduled on March 13.

This indicates the seriousness with which the judiciary views the concerns raised by the young petitioner and reflects a proactive approach towards ensuring a safe and conducive environment for education.

It underscores the importance of safeguarding educational spaces from potentially harmful influences, thereby prioritizing the well-being and future of the students, a report from IANS stated.

