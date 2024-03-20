Last Chance For Class XII Students To Take CBSE Practical Exams: DoE Announces Special Opportunity | Credits: Pexels

For students in Class XII who, for a variety of reasons, were unable to appear in the CBSE practical examinations for the academic session 2023–24, the Directorate of Education (DoE), located in Delhi, has announced a last chance.

The DoE has released a list of these pupils along with directions for them to physically show up at Patrachar Vidyalaya on the day and hour designated next to their names on the list.

Click below to check the official notice

Official Notice

The official notice stated, "All those students of Class XII (AL Streams), who could not appear in CBSE Practical Examination, 2023-24 of any subject due to some reasons, are given final chance to appear for the same. Such students are directed to report at Patrachar Vidyalaya in person without fail, on scheduled date & time, mnentioned against their names."

Important guidelines

Students are required to bring their CBSE Admit-Card, project files/assignments related to their subjects, and the necessary stationery items. This is the last opportunity given to students who were previously excluded to participate in the CBSE Practical Examination (Session 2023-24). No additional opportunities will be given to any student after this scheduled time.



Students who take advantage of this chance will be required to pay ₹ 1,300 for each course slot as a practical charge. In addition to the essential stationery, they must carry their CBSE admit cards and any project files or assignments pertaining to the disciplines.